Stora Enso Launches New Folding Boxboard for Food Applications

Stora Enso is expanding its core packaging material offering with the launch of Performa Nova, a next-generation folding boxboard (FBB) that combines high yield with exceptional performance. The new board is designed to meet the growing demand for renewable, recyclable, and efficient packaging solutions in segments such as dry, frozen, and chilled food, chocolate, and confectionery.

Performa Nova is now available to customers for orders following the start-up of Stora Enso’s state-of-the-art consumerboard production line in Oulu, Finland. The launch is a result of a major investment in fiber-based materials, reinforcing Stora Enso’s long-term commitment to packaging sustainability and innovation.

Performa Nova is produced using FiberLight Tec™, Stora Enso’s extensively tested and proven proprietary technology that enables the creation of strong yet lightweight board. The result is higher material efficiency, which allows for more packages to be produced with less raw material -- without sacrificing packaging strength or visual appearance.

"At the core of Performa Nova is a breakthrough in how we approach strength and sustainability. By leveraging our FiberLight Tec™ technology, we've been able to develop a product that supports brand owners’ and converters’ efficiency goals while maintaining the high standards required for protecting packaged products," says Tuomas Puonti, Vice President of Product Development at Stora Enso Packaging Materials.

The board offers excellent stiffness, box compression strength, and a smooth surface for high-quality printing, making it well-suited for demanding end uses. It is engineered for food safety and can be combined with barrier coatings for enhanced protection. Performa Nova is available in grammages from 200 to 315 g/m², supporting a wide range of packaging applications.

Performa Nova joins Stora Enso’s expansive portfolio of cartonboard products. With its launch, Stora Enso continues to drive innovation in renewable materials, offering customers flexible supply and helping to shift toward renewable, circular packaging solutions.