INX International Launches New RUCOINX Brands and Rebrands TRIANGLE as INXJet

INX International, a global leader in inks and coating solutions, has announced an important evolution for its RUCOINX and TRIANGLE brands.

Reinforcing a commitment to innovation and clarity across its global product portfolio, RUCOINX will launch two distinct product brands. Building on a legacy of quality and reliability, they will now offer screen printing inks as INXScreen and pad printing inks as INXPad. TRIANGLE inkjet inks will transition to the new INXJet brand.

“Introducing INXScreen and INXPad clearly communicates the strength and consistency of our screen and pad printing ink offerings under the RUCOINX family,” said Cleo Nomikos, President of INX Europe. “Customers will benefit from simplified brand communication while continuing to receive the exceptional quality and performance they’ve always experienced.”

With RUCOINX screen printing inks becoming the INXScreen brand, customers can expect to see the INXPad brand transition on labels, packaging, technical documents, and safety data sheets. All existing ink formulations, technical specifications, and product performance will continue with the same reliability, and customers will continue to benefit from INX’s extensive global resources, technical support, and regulatory expertise.

TRIANGLE to be Rebranded as INXJet

INX International’s TRIANGLE brand of premium digital inks will transition to INXJet. This change reflects the company’s dedication to advancing digital printing solutions and aligning its offerings as part of a unified, trusted identity.

“The rebranding of TRIANGLE to INXJet is a natural progression in our strategy to advance the digital printing market,’ said Renee Schouten, Vice President of Marketing for INX. “INXJet will continue to deliver the same high quality, reliable inkjet solutions that customers trust, while enhancing clarity and consistency within our portfolio.”

INXJet will maintain the same trusted formulations and high quality standards customers of TRIANGLE have relied on for years. Clearer branding will result when labels and packaging are updated to feature the INXJet brand identity, and support and service will remain a cornerstone of INX’s commitment to its customers.

These rebranding efforts reflect INX International’s forward-thinking vision and dedication to enhancing the customer experience. By leveraging recognized and trusted brand names such as INXScreen, INXPad, and INXJet, customers will be able to easily identify the solutions they need.