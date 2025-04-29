Meyers Announces Acquisition of Mankato Packaging

Meyers, a leading provider of sustainable packaging solutions, has announced the acquisition of Mankato Packaging. This strategic move underscores Meyers’ continued commitment to expanding its presence in the folding cartons sector—a key component of its mission to deliver industry-leading, sustainable packaging solutions.

The acquisition enhances Meyers’ folding carton solutions by combining the resources, technology, and expertise of both companies. Mankato Packaging and Meyers serve overlapping industries—including food & beverage, life sciences, and health, beauty, and cosmetics—making this a natural fit that strengthens their ability to support both existing and new clients with greater value and innovation.

“This is an exciting milestone for Meyers as we continue to grow our folding carton capabilities and expand the impact we can make for our clients,” said Christopher Dillon, CEO and co-owner of Meyers. “We’re thrilled to welcome new customer relationships and strengthen our presence in an industry that aligns so closely with our purpose. As an independent, family-owned company, we remain deeply committed to delivering exceptional service, driving sustainable innovation, and building long-term partnerships that go beyond packaging.”

Michael Dillon, Chief Revenue Officer and co-owner of Meyers, added: “We’ve built a strong partnership with Mankato Packaging in recent months, and we’re excited to take this next step together. We’ve long respected their contributions to the packaging industry and see this as a great opportunity to expand the value we deliver—especially in the folding cartons space. It’s a meaningful move in our continued commitment to sustainable, high-quality packaging and long-term client partnerships.”

Todd Loosbrock, President of Mankato Packaging, shared his excitement about the acquisition: “This acquisition brings together two companies that share a deep commitment to quality, service, and sustainability. Meyers’ industry leadership and purpose-driven mission made them the ideal partner to build on the strong foundation that Mankato Packaging has laid.”

The acquisition adds new client relationships, expanded scale, and a talented team to the Meyers organization. It enables Meyers to deliver even more value to customers while maintaining the personalized service its partners have come to expect. The company is honored to carry forward Mankato Packaging’s nearly century-long legacy of quality and service.