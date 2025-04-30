Complete Design & Packaging Opens New Warehouse in Concord, NC

Complete Design & Packaging (CDP), a leading manufacturer of custom corrugated packaging and point-of-purchase displays, has officially opened a new 65,000-square-foot warehouse in Concord, NC. Located at 245 Manor Avenue - just a mile from CDP’s existing Wilshire Avenue fulfillment center and across the street from its flagship headquarters and manufacturing operation at 280 Manor Avenue - the facility significantly expands the company’s operational capacity to meet growing demand.

The new site will serve as the primary shipping hub for all finished product orders not processed through the Wilshire center. With dedicated outbound space, the warehouse streamlines fulfillment and ensures faster, more efficient delivery to customers.

Beyond shipping improvements, the facility also offers expanded parking for CDP’s growing truck fleet and visiting carriers - helping to reduce congestion and improve turnaround times. It also provides built-in overflow space for increased flexibility during periods of high demand, eliminating the need for temporary off-site rentals.

"The opening of our new warehouse marks a major milestone in our growth strategy," said Howard Bertram, President of Complete Design & Packaging. "This expansion not only strengthens our ability to serve customers more efficiently, but also positions us for long-term scalability - providing room for additional equipment and increased order volume.”