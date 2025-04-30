Supply SidePaperboard/Corrugated/Cartons

Complete Design & Packaging Opens New Warehouse in Concord, NC

CDP ribbon cutting.png

(L to R): Jacob Dinan, Chamber Ambassador; Chris Archer, Chamber Ambassador; Lisa Ashley, Controller; Eddie Kirby, Plant Manager; Keith Furr, General Manager; Lara Jones, Chamber Ambassador; Scott Sumner, VP/Managing Partner; Howard Bertram, President; William Dusch, Mayor; Barbi Jones, Chamber Executive Director, Jeanne Williamson, Chamber Associate, Neva Wooldridge, Structural Design & Project Manager; Christiane Cardell, Warehouse Office Manager; Monica Able, Chamber Board Member (Courtesy of CDP)

April 30, 2025

Complete Design & Packaging (CDP), a leading manufacturer of custom corrugated packaging and point-of-purchase displays, has officially opened a new 65,000-square-foot warehouse in Concord, NC. Located at 245 Manor Avenue - just a mile from CDP’s existing Wilshire Avenue fulfillment center and across the street from its flagship headquarters and manufacturing operation at 280 Manor Avenue - the facility significantly expands the company’s operational capacity to meet growing demand.

The new site will serve as the primary shipping hub for all finished product orders not processed through the Wilshire center. With dedicated outbound space, the warehouse streamlines fulfillment and ensures faster, more efficient delivery to customers.

Beyond shipping improvements, the facility also offers expanded parking for CDP’s growing truck fleet and visiting carriers - helping to reduce congestion and improve turnaround times. It also provides built-in overflow space for increased flexibility during periods of high demand, eliminating the need for temporary off-site rentals.

"The opening of our new warehouse marks a major milestone in our growth strategy," said Howard Bertram, President of Complete Design & Packaging. "This expansion not only strengthens our ability to serve customers more efficiently, but also positions us for long-term scalability - providing room for additional equipment and increased order volume.”

KEYWORDS: corrugated supplier transportation

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Events

View AllSubmit An Event
  • May 20, 2025

    Converters Expo

    The Converters Expo brings together converters of paper, film, plastics, and nonwovens with industry buyers, specialists, and suppliers. Join us at Lambeau Field for a day of education and connection with industry peers. Find new manufacturing partners, discover the most up-to-date testing and prototyping equipment, network with like-minded industry professionals, and learn the latest in printing and packaging.Facebook | LinkedIn
View AllSubmit An Event

Keep the info flowing with our eNewsletters!

Get the latest industry updates tailored your way.

JOIN TODAY!