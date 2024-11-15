Wyda Packaging, a family-owned leader in sustainable packaging, has expanded into the U.S. market with a new factory in Charlotte, N.C. With over three decades of expertise in eco-friendly packaging from Brazil to South Africa, Wyda brings its high-quality, 100% recyclable aluminum foil and trays to the U.S. Available for private label and distribution partnerships, these products are designed to meet the rigorous standards of the food service, hospitality and consumer markets.

“We spent many years researching and studying the U.S. market to reach this major milestone,” said Daniel Mendes, Head of Finance and Country Manager U.S. for Wyda. “The market deserves high-quality, eco-friendly packaging solutions that reflect our commitment to convenience, quality and sustainability. By establishing a domestic presence, we can offer U.S. consumers and businesses superior service, reduced logistical costs and faster response times.”

Key Highlights of Wyda’s U.S. Expansion:

New Facilities: Wyda’s 15,000 sq. ft facility features state-of-the-art equipment developed exclusively for Wyda, set to produce 6,000 tons annually. It offers customized aluminum roll sizes and tray formats (half, full, and oval roaster, with options for other sizes).

Production Advantage: Wyda brings 32 years of production experience. By producing locally in each market, Wyda reduces logistical costs and environmental impact while providing better communication and faster service.

Durable & Recyclable: Wyda’s aluminum products are designed for strength and longevity and offer impact resistance. They use 100% recycled or low-carbon emission aluminum and are the only product in the U.S. with the Alennium seal.

Innovative Design: Wyda’s cutting-edge design eliminates the traditional metal blade in aluminum foil packaging, making products safer for users and the environment.

Convenience & Versatility: Wyda’s products are safe for oven use, can withstand freezer temperatures, and are easy to handle.

Founded by Paulo Flavio on January 1, 1992, in Brazil, Wyda Packaging has grown from a modest operation to South America’s largest manufacturer of aluminum packaging, now producing more than 200 products across six factories in four countries. Known for its durable and recyclable solutions, Wyda expanded to Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2016.

Wyda collaborates with Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs), including MetPac, PolyCo, and Fibre Circle.

Wyda will showcase its products at booth H2240 at the Private Label Manufacturers Association in Chicago on November 17, 2024. Attendees will discover premium products and eco-friendly initiatives.

For more information, visit wydapack.com.

About Wyda

Wyda Packaging is a family-owned packaging business with headquarters in Sorocaba, Brazil. With operations in Brazil, South Africa, and now the United States, Wyda offers high-quality, disposable aluminum and PVC products for the food industry. Wyda’s products are known for their durability, recyclability, and eco-friendly certifications, including a low-carbon seal from the CBA. Committed to quality and sustainability, Wyda continues to set industry standards in responsible packaging.