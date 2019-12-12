Epson All-in-One 6-Axis Robot Wins “Product of the Year” Award

Epson Robots' VT6L All-in-One 6-axis robot has won “Product of the Year” award in the Robotics category at the Assembly Show.

Twenty finalists in the “Product of the Year” program displayed their latest cutting-edge technology and equipment. Attendees voted during the event and during the Morning Mingle Breakfast on the show floor.

Epson’s VT6L All-in-One 6-Axis robot is a new entry level offering to the award-winning 6-Axis line up. With a reach up to 900 mm and a payload up to 6 kg, this compact, easy to install robot includes next generation technology, is ideal for a wide range of simple applications and is offered at the ultra-low cost of $13,900. It is now also available in Cleanroom (ISO 4) and Protected (IP67) installation environments.

The VT6L is ideal for simple applications such as load/unload, pick-and-place, dispensing and assembly. The All-in-One design with built-in controller saves on valuable factory space while its SlimLine structure featuring a compact wrist pitch enables access to hard-to-reach areas in confined spaces. This groundbreaking innovation opens a world of application opportunities due to its affordable price and ease of use. Many applications that were too costly to implement with standard 6-Axis robots, will now be possible.