Mondi Joins 4evergreen Alliance

Mondi has committed to join the 4evergreen alliance founded by CEPI, the pan-European association representing the forest fiber and paper industry. The aim of the alliance is to increase the share of fiber-based packaging in a circular and sustainable economy in order to minimize its environmental impact. The 4evergreen alliance is a three-year long project and will begin in January 2020, bringing together companies and organisations across the value chain.

It is the first time an alliance on this scale will connect members across the entire value-chain in order to gain deeper insights into sustainable sourcing, material design, converting, recycling, reuse and waste management for fiber-based packaging. Mondi will collaborate and share expertise to gain insights on improving design and materials as well as packaging use, disposal, recycling and recovery of fiber-based solutions in order to better advise and meet the needs of its customers.

Mondi already works closely with a number of stakeholders including the WWF, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) Forest Solutions Group, as well as the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy initiative.

“Gaining better insights on the material choices being made by customers and helping them to understand the trade-offs is taking on new importance in order to provide customers with solutions that are indeed sustainable by design,” said Gladys Naylor, Mondi Group head of sustainable development.