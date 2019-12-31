SOMIC Appoints David Young as Operations Manager

SOMIC has appointed David Young as Operations Manager. Tasked with the responsibility to oversee all aftermarket services, he reports to Peter Fox, Senior Vice President of Sales.

Young has 29 years of manufacturing experience, including recent Wisconsin stints as the manager of operations for an ecommerce company and as the sales manager for a carton manufacturer. He’s also served as a general manager, plant manager, and in other supervisory positions, including as the fulfillment manager and partner for a contract manufacturing center.

Handling SOMIC’s aftermarket services, Young will engage customer involvement with oversight of customer technical support and the spare parts division.