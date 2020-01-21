Beverage PackagingPackaging NewsRigid ContainersTop Beverage Packaging Companies

Beverage Giants Launch "Every Bottle Back" Initiative to Improve Recycling

January 21, 2020
KEYWORDS plastic bottles / recycling platforms / top beverage companies
An initiative from three of America's biggest beverage companies, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Keurig Dr. Pepper, aims to improve the recycling and processing of plastic bottles. The program is kicking off in North Texas with an investment of more than $3 million.

The American Beverage Association announced that the Dallas-Fort Worth area will be the first region to get an investment from the “Every Bottle Back” initiative launched in the fall by Coca-Cola Co., PepsiCo and Keurig Dr Pepper.

Efforts in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will include an investment to upgrade a recycling facility with technology that includes optical sorters, distributing educational materials on recycling, a public service campaign and helping fund new pick-up services for housing complexes that don't currently have them along with providing containers and signage in those places.

The American Beverage Association is coordinating the investment of $100 million from Coca-Cola Co., PepsiCo and Keurig Dr Pepper for the initiative, which is being distributed through The Recycling Partnership, a Virginia-based nonprofit that works with local governments to improve recycling rates, and Closed Loop Partners, a New York firm that invests in recycling facilities and new research. The World Wildlife Fund will track the companies’ progress.

