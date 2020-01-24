Nestle Waters North America's ReadyRefresh Delivery Service Expands Beverage Portfolio

Nestlé Waters North America’s ReadyRefresh by Nestlé delivery service has expanded its beverage portfolio as part of ReadyRefresh’s mission to deliver healthy, convenient and great-tasting hydration to its customers.

ReadyRefresh offers an easy-to-shop website, flexible delivery options, and growing portfolio of beverage products.

“We take pride in understanding the types of products our customers want and taking action to meet their needs,” said Henrik Jelert, executive vice president, ReadyRefresh. “That is why we’re introducing new and innovative beverages that excite our customers and complement our healthy hydration options. With just a click, our customers can quench their thirst with products delivered directly to their door or office.”

In November 2019, ReadyRefresh started to offer Vita Coco’s coconut water, and in the coming months, ReadyRefresh customers will be able to order hellowater’s fiber-infused flavored waters, RISE Brewing Co.’s nitro cold brew coffee cans, and UPTIME’s energy drinks.

ReadyRefresh is capable of reaching more than 80% of the U.S. population. With access to this expansive delivery network, Vita Coco, hellowater, RISE Brewing Co. and UPTIME are able to reach new customers directly in addition to their own distribution channels.