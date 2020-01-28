Novolex Earns Inaugural System-First Award

Novolex, a leader in packaging choice, sustainability and innovation, announced that it has earned HAVI’s inaugural System-First Award for “truly raising the bar” with innovative solutions in supply chain strategy. HAVI, a company focused on innovating, optimizing and managing the supply chains of leading brands, presented the prestigious award to Novolex at the HAVI Supplier Summit.

“We are extremely proud to receive the inaugural System-First Award from HAVI,” said Rick Brown, Vice President of Sales - Foodservice and Designer at Novolex. “This award demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring our customers always receive the absolute highest level of quality and service. All of us at Novolex are honored to be recognized by HAVI and inspired to continue to look for new ways to provide them with unparalleled customer support.”

Novolex, a supplier of several packaging categories in the U.S., Canada and Europe for HAVI, was honored for continuously supporting several strategic initiatives with HAVI -- ranging from product development to supply risk management -- that were consistently undertaken “with an extremely high level of engagement and managed flawlessly,” said Bob Burlage, Director Strategic Sourcing for HAVI.

The System-First Award was a new award for the Packaging Supplier Summit. “We created this award as a direct result of the behaviors and actions demonstrated by the recipient, and felt it was worth a formal recognition in the hopes that it will inspire others to think similarly,” Burlage said.