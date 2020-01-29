New Vegan Line of Skincare Products Includes Unique Ingredient

Too Cool for School's new vegan-friendly Caviar Lime line of skincare products features Caviar Lime or Finger Lime, a native, tube-shaped fruit of Australia with pearl-like citrus bubbles inside.

This unique natural ingredient is beneficial for improving the appearance of dull skin, as Caviar Lime boasts nine types of Vitamin C to enhance the elasticity of skin and promote the production of collagen, as well as hyaluronic acid derivatives to deeply moisturize the skin.



The newly launched Caviar Lime skincare range includes cream, an eye treatment, an essence, a mask and a toner. As well as featuring all-vegan ingredients, the product collection is also entirely vegan with its packaging, including everything from carton and container to coating, ink, printing.