KPM Analytics Appoints Brian Mitchell as CEO

KPM Analytics announced that Brian Mitchell has joined as Chief Executive Officer. Mitchell previously served as chairman, president and CEO of Spectro Scientific Inc., a global supplier of fluid analysis instrumentation, software and data analytics supporting the machine condition monitoring markets. Mitchell succeeds Chris McIntire, who has become an operating advisor to Union Park Capital.

While with Spectro Scientific, Mitchell lead a team that was able to create a global analytical sciences business that experienced dynamic growth leading to its acquisition by Ametek in 2018.

Prior to Spectro Scientific, Mitchell served as president & CEO of Polychromix, a developer and manufacturer of hand-held Near Infra-Red (NIR) molecular spectroscopy devices which was acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific in 2010. He also served as President of MIC Technology, a micro-electronics and semiconductor manufacturer acquired by Aeroflex Inc. in 1996.

Mitchell holds a BS in Chemistry from Bridgewater State University and has spent his career leading global technology businesses in the semiconductor, optics and analytical sciences industries.