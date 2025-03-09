Pacteon Group appoints Greg Masingill as CEO

Pacteon Group, a global leader in end-of-line packaging automation solutions, has appointed Greg Masingill as Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Mike Odom, who will continue as a Strategic Advisor to the company.

Masingill is a strategic, high-energy, growth-oriented leader, with significant commercial and operating experience, and a background in executive coaching. Masingill has been part of the Pacteon family since 2018, when he joined Schneider Packaging Equipment Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pacteon, as an Executive Vice President and early investor in the company.

As Pacteon evolved, he transitioned to a board role at the company. Prior to joining Schneider in 2018, Masingill was the President of Seneca Corporation, where he grew the company to ~$300 million in revenue under his leadership. Seneca, an international designer and manufacturer of highly engineered computer hardware and software solutions, served multiple end markets in multiple geographies. During Masingill’s tenure, Seneca was sold to Arrow Electronics Company, a Fortune 500 company.

“The Pacteon Board thanks Mike Odom for his contribution to the company and looks forward to him staying on as Strategic Advisor. For the next phase of Pacteon’s development, we are delighted to welcome Greg Masingill back to the company. He is an experienced manager, strategic leader, and knows the Pacteon team well. We expect Greg to be a significant contributor to the company’s further growth,” says Monty Yort, Chairman of the Pacteon Board.

“I am excited to assume the CEO role at Pacteon. The company’s commitment to innovation and growth, coupled with its passionate culture, will continue to position it well for success. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to build upon our strong foundation and lead us into a future of significant growth,” Masingill said.