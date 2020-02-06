JLS Automation Launches High Payload Product Handling Solution

JLS Automation is helping meat and poultry producers work more efficiently and safely with a new, sanitary high-load bulk product handling solution. It was first displayed at IPPE, Jan. 28-30, 2020.

The new flexible solution effortlessly loads large cuts of protein, such as naked pork belly slabs, into processing equipment. In addition, it can also stack the same large cuts on a pallet after the primary packaging process, such as vacuum packaging or thermoforming. The JLS bulk product handling system features a high payload, ensuring quick cycle times and a long-reach arm ensures care in handling food products.

According to JLS, the six-axis Stäubli robot utilized in this new sanitary solution features a maximum payload of 220 pounds with a reach that extends up to 8-1/2 feet. The robotic bulk product handling arm can be mounted in a variety of orientations, including inverted.