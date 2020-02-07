Colgate to Acquire Hello Oral Care Brand

Colgate-Palmolive Company has announced that it has agreed to acquire Hello Products LLC (“Hello”), one of the fastest-growing, premium oral care brands in the United States, a portfolio company of Tenth Avenue Holdings, a New York City-based private, diversified holding company.

Hello has a distinct “naturally friendly™” lifestyle positioning with strong appeal among younger consumers and across broad segments. Hello’s products, which include adult and kids toothpaste, mouth rinse, toothbrushes and floss, are sold only in the United States primarily in food, drug and mass retailers and through ecommerce.

The transaction is expected to close no later than February 2020. Hello will continue to be led by founder Craig Dubitsky and Lauri Kien Kotcher, Chief Executive Officer.

“We are excited to welcome Hello to the Colgate family and are especially pleased that Craig and Lauri will continue in their leadership roles. We have great respect for the Hello team and their impressive product line, and value the strong connection they have made with younger consumers. With its distinct on-trend positioning, Hello is a terrific complement to our Colgate and Tom’s of Maine brands and we look forward to supporting its continued growth and success,” said Noel Wallace, Colgate’s president and CEO.