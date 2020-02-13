AIMCAL Executive Leadership Conference at NASCAR Hall of Fame

The Association of International Metallizers, Coaters and Laminators (AIMCAL) will celebrate its 50th anniversary at its 2020 Executive Leadership Conference, March 24-25, 2020, at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Keynote speaker Jeff Burton, a professional stock car racing champion and NBC Sports analyst, will talk about the Role of Communication in Building High-Performance Teams. Burton has worked closely with NASCAR on safety improvements, including the creation of more protective seats, track walls, cockpits, helmets, uniforms and HANS devices.

Kyla Fisher, program manager for AMERIPEN, will discuss Sustainable Packaging Trends: Death Knell or Opportunity for Lamination and Metallization? Other presentations will focus on safety, economic outlooks, mergers and acquisitions, motivation across generations and employee recruitment and retention. The AIMCAL Awards Ceremony will honor Product of the Year, Technology of the Year, and Sustainability Award competition winners.

