Jane Chase, executive director, IoPP, has been inducted into the 2020 class of the Packaging and Processing Hall of Fame. One of four inductees this year, Chase is only the fifth woman to be inducted into Hall of Fame since the program started nearly 50 years ago.

“I am thrilled and honored to be inducted into the Packaging and Processing Hall of Fame,” said Chase. “Looking back at all of the product innovations I have been a part of throughout my career, my recollection has become about the contribution of the amazing teams I have had the privilege of leading. It’s humbling to know that I have been able to influence a business and industry, as well as consumers throughout my professional life.”

Chase holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Marquette University and a Master of Science Degree in Engineering Management from the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Her professional career includes experience involving ever-expanding roles in Quality Assurance, Operations, Processing and Packaging within multiple large CPG organizations known for innovation. These include SC Johnson Wax, General Mills, ConAgra Foods, Ecolab Inc., US Foodservice and the Schwan’s Food Company.

As an educator, Chase has taught packaging, statistics and leadership curriculum at Marian College and the University of Wisconsin‒Stout. She has been an instructor in IoPP’s Fundamentals of Packaging Technology in-person curriculum for 10 years, and in 2012, Jane led the project to create an online version of the Fundamentals for IoPP, which became one of the first professional societies to offer eLearning.

The holder of three U.S. patents for packaging inventions, Chase has been published and spoken on packaging innovation and sustainability on many occasions. She is a Lifetime Certified Packaging Professional and has been inducted into the IoPP’s College of Fellows. Her support of IoPP spans 30 years, during which time she has served at both the local level as president of the Minnesota Chapter and at the national level since 2002. She has served on the national Board of Directors in a number of capacities, including chair. She helped lead the founding of IoPP’s Sustainable Packaging Technical Committee.

Recognizing early on the emerging importance of sustainability in packaging, Chase helped found IoPP’s Sustainable Packaging Technical Committee and established IoPP’s Packaging Education Scholarship Fund. For many years, she has played a pivotal role in leading the emergence and growth of IoPP’s annual AmeriStar Package Awards program.

“IoPP provided me with so much support as I was building my career. The thing that I am the proudest of, and what’s driving me as IoPP’s executive director, is developing the next generation of packaging engineers,” says Chase. “There’s nothing that gets me as energized as when someone who I’ve connected with professionally over the years picks up the phone and wants to stay in touch and bounce ideas off me. It’s about developing and encouraging that next generation.”

In the summer of 2017, Jane assumed the role of Executive Director of IoPP. Since then, Jane has led the effort to create a new membership value proposition for the Institute. Her leadership has stopped the slide of IoPP membership numbers in recent years and led to an increase in the number of higher-value members. Her leadership has helped make IoPP more relevant to more professionals in the industry. Between February 2019 and March 2020, followers on IoPP’s LinkedIn account increased by 130%.

Since 1971, the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame, Coordinated by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, has recognized career packaging and processing professionals for their significant contributions to the industry and education. Professionals are inducted into the Hall of Fame every other year; the Class of 2020 will be acknowledged virtually, during the web-based PACK EXPO Connects event, produced by PMMI Media Group.