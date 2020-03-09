5 Trend Predictions for Labeling

It is clear that the labeling market is being driven by the broader IT trends of digitization and modernization. These trends are fueling the development of the market and will accelerate over time. In enterprise resource planning (ERP), for example, this combination of digitization and modernization is transforming systems, with SAP software solutions in use today rapidly migrating from SAP ECC into the new business suite of SAP S/4HANA.Emerging technology and evolving consumer demands mean labeling must evolve in the coming years.

Here is NiceLabel’s take on how the industry will evolve this year and beyond.

Migrations and integrations will lead to more streamlined operations – Labeling will follow IT trends of digitization and will see greater integration with evolving ERP and MES systems, as well as adoption of cloud technology.



A more connected and simpler IoT ecosystem – While many businesses are implementing a "less is more" strategy by standardizing equipment, greater IoT device adoption will redesign hardware environments.



Labeling and direct marking will converge – While many organizations have managed these operations separately, they will converge into one system for both technologies.



Wider adoption of RFID technology – The apparel and garment sectors have been rapidly deploying RFID technology, but expect greater adoption from all industries ahead.



Stricter labeling regulations – Increased labeling regulations across countless industries and international borders will create greater disruption.

As we look beyond this year, these are exciting times for the labeling and label management industries. Trends like stricter regulation, serialization and the growth of RFID will continue to impact the sector but it is the modernization and digital transformation of the whole sector, including the move to cloud that is having the most profound impact of all on the labeling and label management markets today.