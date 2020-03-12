FPSA Members Elect New Officers, Board of Directors

The Food Processing Suppliers Association held its Annual Meeting on March 5th, and in addition to its normal business, members elected the new FPSA Board of Directors and Executive Committee.

Making up the Executive Committee are Matt Malott, President/CEO of Multivac Inc., who will serve as Chairman; Jarrod McCarroll, President and CEO of Weber Inc., who will serve as Immediate Past Chairman; Bob Campbell, President and General Manager of Marlen, who will serve as Treasurer; Brian Perkins, Executive Vice President, Americas at Provisur Technologies Inc., who will serve as Chairman of the Membership Committee; and Patrick Ditchfield, Executive Vice President of REISER, who will serve as Chairman of the Show Committee.

In addition, as a result of a bylaws change approved by the membership, also on March 5th, three additional members will be serving on the FPSA Executive Committee. These additional members include Tom Kittle, President of Handtmann Inc and Handtmann Canada Limited, who will serve as Chairman of the FPSA Foundation; Gil Williams, President USA & Canada of Poly-clip System, who will serve as Chairman of the newly formed FIT, Inc.; and Erik Brainard, President of Anritsu Infivis Inc., who will serve as Assistant Treasurer.

“It is an honor to have been elected Chairman of FPSA,” said Chairman Malott. “This is an outstanding organization that has had exceptional leaders over the years and in whose footsteps I am following. Furthermore, I am excited about working with this Executive Committee that we have built as it brings together some of the best and brightest minds in today’s food and beverage industry to help guide FPSA in this ever-changing industry and create new opportunities for fellow members and our customers.”

Additionally, Bob Campbell of Marlen was elected Chairman of MISA; Kate Rome of Rome Grinding Solutions was elected Vice Chair of MISA; Martin Lutz of ProLeiT Corp. was elected Chairman of the Dairy Council; Jeff Tocio of Pentair was elected Vice Chairman of the Beverage Council; and Matthew Hartman of Blentech was elected as Chairman of the Networks Leadership Team.

These individuals will serve on the FPSA Board of Directors, joining Tony Graves of The Dennis Group who was elected Chairman of the Bakery Council and Dante Pietrinferni of Packaging Progressions Inc. was elected Vice Chairman of the Bakery Council, both in 2018; Greg Thompson of HARPAK-ULMA was elected Vice Chairman of the Dairy Council in 2018; Bert Wesley of Woodard & Curran who was elected in 2015 as Chairman of the Beverage Council, Dan Voit of Blentech who was elected Chairman of the Prepared Foods Council and Steve Radke of JBT who was elected Vice Chairman of the Prepared Foods Council, both in 2019; Tom Hoffmann of MEPACO was elected Chairman of the Pet Food Council and Patrick McGady of Handtmann was elected Vice Chairman of the Pet Food Council, both in 2018. Additionally, the Bakery Council has elected Ken Hagedorn from Naegele Inc, MISA has elected Bob Grote of Grote Company, and Robert Price of Seiberling Associates was elected by the Dairy Council to serve as at-large members of the board.