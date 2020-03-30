New Secondary Packaging Machinery Is Faster and More Flexible

Theegarten-Pactec’s range offers tailor-made packaging machines for every type of product, regardless of whether it’s small pieces of confectionery, food or non-food items. As an innovation driver, the Dresden-based company works on the continuous further development of its systems or develops entirely new solutions to meet special requirements.

The company – known for its primary packaging of small-sized products – has developed a secondary packaging machine that can keep pace for the first time with the high performance of their primary packaging machines. The new BLM now packs up to 2,000 individual products or 120 cartons per minute and is suitable for small to medium carton sizes.

Finding a suitable cartoner in this high-performance range has been almost impossible in the company’s experience so far. As a result of this limitation, customers were unable to operate their primary packaging machines at full capacity. Unwanted reductions in efficiency were the result. With the cartoner developed by Theegarten-Pactec, which is perfectly adapted to connection to the high-performance machines of the company, even small products can now be processed with a high output.