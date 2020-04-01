First Post-Consumer Recycled Materials Combo Program for Blister Packaging

Rohrer Corporation is launching ecoCombo™, the packaging industry’s first post-consumer recycled materials combo program. ecoCombo compliments Rohrer’s ezCombo™ program. Combo packaging production refers to a unique design and manufacturing process that combines multiple parts within the same run. This shared tooling arrangement increases speed while reducing start-up costs for all customers. ecoCombo™ offers a new way for retail brands to make sustainable packaging choices in their blister packaging.

“Rohrer has found the solution to help our partners achieve their sustainable packaging goals. By adding ecoCombo™ to our ezCombo™ offerings, we maintain our speed and flexibility while being great corporate citizens,” said Carmine Lombardi, senior vice president of Customer Experience at Rohrer. “We have had recycled PET programs and recycled board available before, but ecoCombo™ will help brands send the message that they’re taking action to reduce their environmental impact and increase recycling.”

Features and benefits include: post-consumer recycled SBS board and thermoformed blisters; runs on your current production lines with existing heat-seal equipment; tested for print quality and security benefits; and third-party heat seal and extreme-temperature testing.

With ecoCombo™, Rohrer demonstrates a strong commitment to helping partners achieve their sustainability goals. This industry-leading solution will be available in early 2020, at a comparable price point to existing ezCombo™ programs. For more information on ecoCombo™, visit Rohrer.com/ecoCombo.