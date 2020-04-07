100% Recyclable Lidding Film Makes Food Packaging Easier to Recycle

Profol's CPPeel® polypropylene lidding film is an alternative to lidding films containing aluminum, metallized PET or paper/polyethylene. Its properties make food packaging easier to recycle.

When polypropylene cups have any remnants of aluminum lids, they must be removed from the recycling stream. CPPeel lidding film used in conjunction with a cup made of polypropylene makes the entire packaging solution 100% recyclable. Polypropylene lids also take less energy to manufacture and provide puncture resistance that helps lower food losses.

This film is achieving worldwide recognition for its ability to improve food packaging and sustainability. Profol was named the winner of the German Sustainability Award in November 2019, for its CPPeel lidding solutions. This award recognizes market-ready products that reduce, optimize or avoid packaging waste. “We firmly believe that plastic is very much part of the sustainability equation, if the right materials combined with the right designs are applied to suitable challenges,” said Philipp Schieferdecker, Managing Director of Profol. “Winning this award has inspired us to develop further film solutions toward 100% recyclable mono-material packaging designs.”

The universal sealant layer of CPPeel will seal to a wide range of materials including polypropylene, polystyrene and PET. Polypropylene does not react with lactic acid and allows the use of metal detectors in food packaging processes. The surface of polypropylene lids also allows bright, crisp graphics to boost product appeal on supermarket shelves.