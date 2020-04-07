Institute of Packaging Professionals Announces Education Scholarship Winners

The Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP), is proud to announce the recipients of our 2020 Scholarship opportunities. Students applied for a chance to be awarded one of the following five IoPP Scholarships:

PepsiCo R&D Scholarship $5,000 – one available

IoPP Packaging Education Scholarships $2,500 – two available $1,000 – one available from IoPP’s Central Ohio Chapter $500 – one available from the IoPP New England Chapter



This year IoPP more than doubled the number of applicants to its Packaging Education Scholarship Fund, going from 19 applicants in 2019 to 39 in 2020. With nearly 40 applicants, here are this year’s IoPP scholarship winners:

Mackenna Payne , a packaging student at Michigan State University (class of 2020) has been awarded the PepsiCo R&D Scholarship worth $5,000.



Margaret Kendhammer, a packaging student at the University of Wisconsin-Stout (class of 2021), has been awarded one of the $2,500 IoPP Packaging Education Scholarships.



Jennifer Kallman, a packaging science student at the Rochester Institute of Technology (class of 2021), has been awarded one of the $2,500 IoPP Packaging Education Scholarships.



Alanna Fallone, a packaging science student at the Rochester Institute of Technology (class of 2020), has been awarded the brand new $1,000 IoPP Packaging Education Scholarship, sponsored by IoPP's Central Ohio Chapter.



Tu Chung, a packaging student at San Jose State University (class of 2020), has been awarded the $500 IoPP Packaging Education Scholarship, sponsored by IoPP's New England Chapter.

More information about this year’s scholarship winners can be found online. Special thanks to the judges: Ali Ali – Siemens; Jane Chase, CPP, Fellow – Institute of Packaging Professionals, Executive Director; Matt Culver, CPP – Target Corporation; Brandon Frank – PPC Packaging; Susan Gruskin, CPP – PepsiCo; Rebecca Oesterle, CPP – IoPP Board Chair; Amy Schupbach, CPP – Adept Packaging; and Maggie Turner, CPP – Amazon.