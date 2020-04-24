Label Production Increases Due to Issues Surrounding COVID-19

Overnight Labels’ presses have been running non-stop during the current Covid-19 crisis. Because their materials are sourced in the US, the label manufacturer has been able to help many companies experiencing supply chain issues or production increases.

The company is also supporting some of their current health and beauty clients that are now producing new items like hand sanitizer.

“While we are taking all of the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe, we are also printing millions of labels for our customers in the supplement, household, food, beverage, pet and personal care industries,” said Don Earl, president of Overnight Labels. “It's been challenging, but we are getting through it thanks to our amazing employees, clients and suppliers. They are all working hard to produce essential products for the entire country,”