Maker of Protective Film for Outdoor Sports Eyewear Creates Face Shields

Ripclear, makers of advanced protective film for outdoor sports eyewear, has created V2 Shield, designed to protect frontline workers battling the COVID-19 outbreak including EMS workers, nurses, police and others.

They expertly designed V2 Shield features with 91% optical transparency, so that personnel can safely and effectively do their work while staying protected via a certified medical face shield.

“We heard the needs of frontline responders and essential workers across the country, and are producing an optically clear, anti fog, foam padded face shield that protects against spray and droplet infection,” said Ryan Doherty, the co-founder and president of Ripclear. “We are taking orders of quantities anywhere from 100 units to over 1 million units directly on our site and hope to keep as many people protected from the spread of COVID-19 as humanly possible.”

Each shield measures 32 cm x 22 cm and is 0.3 mm in thickness. The face shields are stackable and travel easily. The V2 Shield has received medical device certification from the FDA, a certificate of compliance from the CE and a quality management system certificate from the ISO 9001. It also has a dual-sided anti-fog treatment; 91% optical transparency and foam padding.