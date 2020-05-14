Temporary Partitions Help Businesses Stay Operational During Coronavirus

Packaging and material handling specialist GWP Correx® has branched out into manufacturing a new product – temporary partitions to help protect staff at critical businesses.

With a number of existing customers contacting the business for assistance with similar products, the design team at GWP set to work on creating a modular, bespoke manufactured version that can be adapted to most applications and environments. Whilst the temporary partitions have been designed to help with segregation of staff at businesses deemed critical at this time – such as those manufacturing pharmaceutical, medical, food and specialist equipment - it can also be used by ecommerce businesses seeing increased demand during the current lock down.

Besides the additional safety and compatibility that the bespoke manufactured screens can offer, there are a number of other benefits provided by the Correx material (a form of corrugated plastic) itself. This includes surfaces which are easy to clean with all standard cleaning products, being lightweight for easy rearranging of the partitions as required, and even a choice of colors. And thanks to a large stock holding of material, they are available on short lead times as well.