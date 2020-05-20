Hands-Free Forehead Thermometers for Workplace Safety

SpotSee, a global leader in supply chain temperature indicators used to monitor test specimens in the SARS and H1N1 virus outbreaks, is providing hands-off forehead thermometers for essential businesses and companies to help ensure workplaces remain fever and virus free throughout the United States as businesses are beginning to reopen.

“As companies begin the transition back to their facilities, these simple, low-cost and hands-free thermometers are used as a safeguard to identify fever and prevent the virus from spreading,” said Tony Fonk, CEO at SpotSee. “Recent outbreaks in major meatpacking plants have shown the importance of a proactive temperature monitoring strategy. Our devices eliminate the need for physical contact during the temperature taking process, allowing employees to maintain appropriate social distance at all times.”

The FDA-registered forehead thermometers are a simple, cost-effective and hands-free tool for monitoring body temperature. Using liquid crystal technology, these devices can detect fever in 15 seconds. Equipped with adhesive-backed paper, users can peel the monitor and stick it on their forehead without assistance. Once the crystal stops changing color, the reading can be taken. Users have the option to purchase both single-use and multi-use thermometers. While the single-use option can be disposed of after the first reading, multi-use devices can be used anywhere from three to five times by the same employee to check body temperatures before being discarded.

Disposable thermometers are a quick and easy solution that allow temperature to be monitored throughout the day. Currently, these products are being used in retail manufacturing, food delivery, medical services and more.

In addition to thermometers, SpotSee has other products helping battle the spread of COVID-19. The COVID-19 TempControl and WarmMark® indicators are being used by labs nationwide to ensure test specimens stay within the appropriate temperature threshold during transportation and storage. WarmMark and ColdMark products are used by the top vaccine companies in the world to distribute flu vaccines. They are currently being used in several COVID-19 vaccine trials.