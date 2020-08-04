Mondi's new health and safety app is a new way to communicate to its colleagues on well-being in the workplace. Mondi Corrugated Solutions has launched the app to raise awareness of workplace safety rules in an accessible and entertaining way.

The app incorporates the latest research on the psychology of safe behavior into a game format to reinforce commitment to the nine safety rules across Mondi’s plants and mills. The game design takes its inspiration from corrugated boxes, the main product of Mondi Corrugated Solutions, and features the company's corporate colors and branding, making it instantly recognizable and familiar.

HEADS UP! strikes a balance between education and entertainment. The app contains nine mini-games, each of which corresponds to one of Mondi’s nine safety rules. Each safety rule is explained before the start of each game. Players can then test their ability to solve riddles, react quickly and find their way through obstacle courses, all within the theme of Mondi’s culture of safety and health.

“Gamification is the ideal tool for safety and health communication. Statistics show that smartphone gamers come from all occupations, with an almost equal gender and age distribution that matches the average working population,” said Matthias Kreuziger, creative director of Pen&Paper, the agency that supported Mondi in developing the app.

The app is one of many new developments in Mondi’s comprehensive digitalization of its business. As the Group moves to using more advanced analytics, automation and robotics to better serve its customers with innovative and sustainable packaging and paper solutions.

HEADS UP! is free to download for all Mondi employees and the general public from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.