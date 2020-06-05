Sun Chemical and DIC Corporation Acquire Digital Inks Business

Sun Chemical and its parent company, DIC Corporation, have entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Sensient Imaging Technologies and certain other assets related to the production of inks.

The strategic investment in Sensient Imaging Technologies, a supplier of digital inks, will allow Sun Chemical and DIC to expand its inkjet ink capabilities and expertise using complementary technologies that will further strengthen the highest standards of services and solutions to its customers and distributor partners. Inkjet is a strategic segment for Sun Chemical and DIC, and the investment in Sensient Imaging Technologies will demonstrate Sun Chemical and DIC’s commitment to the digital segment.

“We’re excited for the opportunities this acquisition presents not only for Sun Chemical but the future of digital inks,” said Mehran Yazdani, president of Sun Chemical Advanced Materials. “Sensient Imaging Technologies’ portfolio and expertise in the industry, combined with our extensive background in industrial inkjet ink solutions, will enhance our combined customer support. Our customers rely on digital print’s agile supply chain and production flexibility, so they will value this acquisition because it will drive future innovation and expansion.”

Sun Chemical is dedicated to reinforcing Sensient Imaging Technologies’ reputation within the digital space and is committed to a customer-focused transition.