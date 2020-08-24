Stora Enso has appointed Annette Stube as EVP, Head of Sustainability and a member of the Group Leadership Team. She will start on 1 September 2020.

Annette Stube is a Danish citizen who joins from a position as Head of Sustainability in A.P. Moller–Maersk, an integrated transport and logistics company. Previously she has worked as Director of Sustainability programs at the global healthcare company, Novo Nordisk. She has a master’s degree in psychology and an Executive Board Education from Copenhagen Business School. She is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Finnish energy company, Fortum.

Annette Stube succeeds Stora Enso’s current Head of Sustainability, Noel Morrin, who retires in the end of year 2020. Noel Morrin joined Stora Enso in 2015.

“I am happy to welcome Annette Stube to our leadership team. Her experience in pioneering and leading sustainability work in global organizations is very valuable and will support us in our continued transformation as “The renewable materials company”. Her background in developing sustainability-based business opportunities and innovations will also strengthen us,” said Annica Bresky, Stora Enso president and CEO.