The new Sinamics G120C by Siemens, with a rated power range of 0.55 to 18.5 kW, sets new standards in its class with compact dimensions, fast commissioning times, simplicity of operation, ease of servicing and highly integrated functionality.

The G120C has been optimized for use in smaller control cabinets, mounted directly onto or positioned near production machines. These applications often require simple speed-controlled drives with a high power density in a smaller package. This compact inverter offers one of the highest power densities in its class and can be mounted directly as a machine module, without sacrificing power.

Compared to conventional systems on the market, the G120C requires up to 30% less space, with up to 40% higher power density. Quick-connecting plug-in terminals allow faster installation. A port for a memory card enables significantly faster inverter commissioning, and the operator panel can also be mounted for easier commissioning.

For network communications, this new inverter supports the Profibus bus system from Siemens and can be directly integrated into other widely used communications structures via USS field bus protocol, RTU mode and CAN bus.