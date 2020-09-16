Syntegon Technology is launching its new, redesigned continuous band sealer machine range. The Doboy CBS-D and B-550 not only have new names — CBS-D 1500 and CBS-D 750, respectively — but feature improved operability in combination with the proven technology of their predecessors.

“Our CBS-D machines still feature the same state-of-the-art sealing technology, based on over 20 years of experience,” Kelly Meer, product manager at Syntegon Technology, said. “With this upgrade, we are opening a new chapter in terms of user friendliness and machine integrity.”

All CBS-D machines now come with a stainless-steel machine frame as standard. This hygienic design feature enables the use of the CBS-D in hygiene-critical production environments. The CBS-D 750 with a 7.5-inch heat bar and the CBS-D 1500 with two 7.5-inch heat bars (15 inches in total) also benefit from an updated machine design.

The upgraded CBS-D machines also stand out in terms of user-friendliness: Their height is ergonomically adjustable, which simplifies the bag infeed considerably. The new polycarbonate guards let more light into the working cell and grant operators easy access to the sealing unit, facilitating machine operation and maintenance. The improved HMI interface can be adjusted flexibly for horizontal and vertical machine use.

The continuous band sealers also come in medical versions — designed to meet the medical packaging validation requirements for products to be sterilized. The Doboy CBS-D 750 M and 1500 M offer direct access to the test ports for fast and simple validation and machine calibration. For these medical configurations, the user-friendly HMI interface now comprises a standard Allen-Bradley display that regulates temperature, pressure and speed. The integrated medical pneumatic control system includes a Festo FLR unit with a digital display regulator for easy maintenance and control.