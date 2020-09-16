Acucote, a solutions-oriented pressure-sensitive adhesive coating manufacturer, has introduced WOff, a Wash Off Adhesive. This water-based formula provides debonding of non-recyclable label materials from PET and glass containers - making them recoverable.

Debonding occurs when the container is processed utilizing a water temperature of 88 degrees C/190 degrees fahrenheit or higher with an alkaline solution. This sink/float recycling process cleanly separates the label from the container and PET flakes.

According to Earl Curran, vice president business development, “Brand owners are requiring creative solutions to support sustainability goals. Our WOff adhesive was designed to reduce their environmental impact and contribute to a circular economy through the separation of non-recyclable label materials. When used in combination with PET or glass containers, it provides a more pure recovery through separation of the label from the container.”

The new adhesive can be paired with 2.6 mil White, 2 mil Clear and 2 mil Metalized Elite Polypropylenes or polyester facestocks. To further reduce environmental impacts, WOff can be utilized with .92, 1.2 or 1.5 mil PET liners that are manufactured with up to 50% recycled content.

WOff is recommended for beverage and household applications where the container will pass through its recycling stream and the PET flake process. It is APEO-free and has excellent clarity when used with clear films. the adhesive is available in a custom coat master width x 5,000’.