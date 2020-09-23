Domino is providing a sneak peek leading up to the September 30th unveiling of Generation 7, the next generation digital inkjet technology, and asking label manufacturers to reserve their spot today by registering to attend this worldwide virtual event.

Through two short teaser videos, 20-seconds and a 60-seconds respectively, the label industry is getting a glimpse into what Domino will be unveiling the last day of this month.

Louise Adcock, Global Product Manager at Domino says, “We asked label manufacturers what would make their business better, and we have designed and built a revolutionary new technology platform in response.”

The unveiling of Generation 7 nears as Domino approaches the milestone of 1,000 worldwide installations of their Generation 6 inkjet platform.

Save the date and reserve your spot today to view this exciting worldwide virtual event to “discover what you can do”. To register from the United States, click here and from Canada, click here

Domino is a leading manufacturer and distributor of digital printing and product identification solutions. Celebrating its 42nd year in business, Domino is a global organization with world headquarters in the UK, and North America headquarters in Gurnee, IL. The company has 25 subsidiaries, representation in over 120 countries, and over 2,800 employees worldwide. Domino is also a Brother Group company.