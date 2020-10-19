ProMach, a worldwide leader in packaging machinery solutions, has acquired Statco-DSI Process Systems, a leading provider of integrated sanitary processing systems and engineering services for the food, dairy, and beverage industries. The addition of Statco-DSI expands ProMach’s systems and integration capabilities for food and beverage processing, enhancing ProMach’s capacity to provide complete turnkey systems along any part of the production line.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Huntington Beach, California, Statco-DSI is recognized as one of the largest process equipment distributors and systems integrators for the sanitary processing market in North America. Statco-DSI provides an extensive portfolio of equipment, systems, and services to provide start-to-finish support for projects in the food, dairy, beverage, brewing, cosmetics, personal care, and biopharmaceutical markets. Statco-DSI brings local support to customers with ten offices across the United States providing engineering, system design, project management, sales, installation, training, spare parts, and service to their diverse customer base. Their nationwide network of factory-trained sanitary process professionals follows 3-A, FDA, and USDA regulations to design any size operation from one piece of equipment to an entire plant, with a proven track record of successful installations.

“Our acquisition of Statco-DSI significantly expands our capacity to partner with our North American customer base in a very meaningful way,” said Mark Anderson, ProMach President and CEO. “Statco-DSI brings ProMach further upstream on the production line into the processing technology side of the business, giving us the ability to help customers from processing to packaging increase their efficiencies, streamline their operations, and continue bringing essential products to the marketplace. Whether it’s greenfield projects, minor upgrades, or major modifications we look forward to bringing even more value to our customers with best-in-class engineering services, stand-alone products, integrated systems, and aftermarket support. We are delighted to welcome Statco-DSI to the ProMach family."

Statco-DSI solutions are utilized across numerous market segments, including milk, ice cream, yogurt, cheese, water, carbonated soft drinks, distilled spirits, wine and beer, among others. In addition to systems integration and engineering services, Statco-DSI designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of sanitary equipment including BlenZer® blending and mixing systems, Therma-Stat™ extended shelf life (ESL)/aseptic processing systems, high-temperature-short-time (HTST) processing systems, dry hopping systems, ozone injection systems, clean-in-place (CIP) systems, modular skidding systems, and plastic case packing systems. Statco-DSI also provides custom design/build services for complete greenfield facilities, line retrofits, and plant modifications. Additionally, Statco-DSI represents numerous processing and packaging equipment manufacturers and takes responsibility for the installation and support of these systems in the field.

Statco-DSI joins ProMach’s Systems & Integration business line along with existing ProMach product brands Zarpac and ZPI.