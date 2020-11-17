Metsä Board has designed two samples with tamper-evident features designed for the pharma industry. Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group is the leading European producer of fresh, fiber paperboards.

In order to demonstrate different tamper-evident features, Metsä Board’s packaging design team produced two samples using MetsäBoard Pro FBB Bright folding boxboard. These two samples are protected in different ways. The first one has a structure that is designed to break when the product is opened. It features a lock buckle which falls apart, revealing if the product has been used or manipulated.

The second sample contains a hologram security label, made by Finnish company Starcke Oy, ensuring that the package remains unopened until it reaches the consumer. For additional security, the hologram label is a separate element that is applied onto the package. A security hologram is impossible to forge, making it an incredibly effective tamper evident element.