Metsä Board, a leading European producer of premium fresh fiber paperboards, has developed a multipurpose, space-saving promotional packaging for HejBuddy, a Finnish cosmetics brand. Offering flexibility and luxury appeal, the new lightweight packaging is made of micro-flute corrugated board using Metsä Board’s white kraftliner.

The new packaging is 50% lighter than a traditional rigid box made of recycled fibers. Traditionally, rigid boxes are imported from Asia as assembled packaging, which requires a lot of container space. The new packaging developed by Metsä Board requires minimal storage capacity as it can be easily folded into a box when necessary. Once the packaging has been used, it can be unfolded and recycled easily.

With a focus on seasonal adaptability, the packaging also includes a sleeve that can be customized for different branding needs, providing a versatile and cost-efficient solution for brand owners. In addition, the micro-flute boxes allow for greater flexibility as local production can be done in smaller batches.

“We wanted eye-catching packaging, produced with the environment in mind,” says Niina Tuominen, founder of the HejBuddy brand. “Nature is an important value for our company, and I’m a forest owner myself. It was important that our partner shared our values, and Metsä Board’s sustainable approach made them the perfect fit.”

“The objective was to develop a better solution to rigid boxes. The new micro-flute paperboard packaging offers a flexible alternative for our customers. It’s durable and lightweight, perfect for brands seeking both style and practicality,” says Ilkka Harju, Packaging Services Director at Metsä Board.