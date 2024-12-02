Metsä Board, the leading European producer of premium fresh fiber paperboards, has launched a new solution to enhance and simplify the recycling process for packaging materials customers receive as part of Metsä Board product deliveries.

Metsä Board has introduced QR codes on the pallet and reel labels of its products for all volumes delivered to its customers. The QR code directs customers to an intuitive app that provides detailed information on the various packaging materials used to protect the paperboard during the logistics chain. This information will assist customers in determining how each component of the delivery’s packaging should be recycled.

By providing accessible and clear recycling information, the company aims to make it as easy as possible for customers to sort and recycle all the materials they receive with the product deliveries. In addition, customers will be able to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills and ensure the materials are recycled as part of the local circular economy loop.

"The implementation of the new recycling QR codes on our paperboard deliveries stems from a strong commitment to sustainability and customer convenience,” says Isto Hongisto, Product Safety Specialist at Metsä Board. “Recycling can sometimes be complex, and our goal is to make it as seamless and straightforward as possible for our customers. This initiative will not only save them time, but it will also ensure that the materials used in our deliveries are recycled in an optimal way.”

The new initiative is part of Metsä Board’s ongoing strategic commitment to sustainability and innovation in its operations. The company invites all customers to take advantage of this new feature and contribute to promoting efficient recycling practices within the packaging industry.

The QR codes have been visible on all paperboard deliveries as of November 2024.