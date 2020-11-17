Messe Frankfurt Inc. (MFI) and the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) have entered into a joint venture to align their resources in order to create and to co-produce PROCESS EXPO®, the nation’s largest horizontal trade show for the food and beverage processing and packaging industry.

With FPSA’s strong industry relationships and MFI’s international reputation as a leading event producer servicing the food technology and processing markets, PROCESS EXPO® will benefit from an expanded global reach and a tailored experience for visitors and exhibitors alike.

Earlier this year, MFI began managing the next edition of PROCESS EXPO®. Now, as part of a joint venture, FPSA’s longevity within the industry will be supplemented by the expertise of event management, marketing and sales provided by MFI.

"FPSA began our tradeshow journey more than ten years ago with the primary goal being to host the largest and most valued food processing trade show in the Americas. We are extremely excited to strengthen our current relationship with Messe Frankfurt,” said Matt Malott, Chairman of FPSA and President and CEO of Multivac Inc. “As a leader on a global scale, Messe Frankfurt’s far-reaching influence provides PROCESS EXPO® with a heighten visibility and solidifies its importance in the marketplace.”

Messe Frankfurt currently organizes a food processing and technology portfolio comprised of five international trade shows in Argentina, Russia, Thailand and Germany. Promoting innovative and practical solutions for a growing global population, these top international shows attract some 1,400 exhibitors and over 93,000 visitors from around the world.

Within the new partnership, FPSA and MFI will maintain the show’s longtime commitment to growing businesses within the food and beverage processing and packaging industry and to showcasing the latest in machinery, products, technology and services the industry has to offer. The event will continue to serve as a global business platform for engineers, scientists, R&D, sales and marketing professionals, and others from small to large processing and packaging companies as well as contract manufacturers and suppliers.

Focusing on elevating the event and reconnecting domestic and international companies with their target audiences, PROCESS EXPO® is set to be the first major event for the food and beverage processing and packaging industry in 2021. The next expo will take place October 12-15, 2021, at McCormick Place, Lakeside Center in Chicago, Illinois. Visit PROCESS EXPO for more information.