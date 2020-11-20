In 1795 Georg Ludwig Rexroth launched the water-driven forge for iron production in the Spessart mountains in Germany. With this, he founded what now is one of the oldest technology companies in the world. Part of the Bosch Group today, Bosch Rexroth AG is a technology and market leader for drive and control technologies used by mechanical and plant engineering partners around the world.

“Over the past 225 years, Bosch Rexroth has seized the opportunities offered by technological advances, turned them into innovations and adapted its business model to them,” said Rolf Najork, managing director of Robert Bosch GmbH with responsibility for the Industrial Technology division, and CEO of Bosch Rexroth AG, summing up the company’s recipe for success. The manufacturer of automation technologies for the factory of the future, plant construction and engineering and mobile applications is well equipped to deal with the challenges of the digital transformation.

When the company was established during the French Revolution and at the start of the industrial revolution, this success was not foreseeable. The Rexroth family led the company through turbulent times and, when it took over an iron foundry, moved the company headquarters to Lohr am Main in 1850, where it remains today. Rexroth achieved a breakthrough at Hannover Messe in 1954 when it presented the first products from its new line of business – hydraulics. Later on, this is followed by electric drives and control systems, mobile electronics as well as linear motion and assembly technology. In 1975, Rexroth became part of Mannesmann AG. Following the merger with Bosch Automationstechnik, it has been part of the Bosch Group since 2001.

In 2019, Bosch Rexroth invested 348 million euros in research and development. In October 2020, the company celebrated the topping out of the second building for its Customer and Innovation Center in the German city Ulm. Here, everything revolves around the future – the company plans to develop new digital business ideas, system solutions and services and work with partners on specific customer projects. The new building will house a model factory for Industry 4.0 solutions.

Bosch Rexroth is responsible for efficient, powerful and safe movements in machines and systems of any type and size. With high-performance components and software-based solutions, approximately 31,000 employees, in more than 80 countries, are driving the digitalization and sustainability of machines and systems.