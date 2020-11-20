The National Office of Vine and Vitivinicultural Products (ONVPV) in Romania, is using the latest in holographic labels from specialist security printer Eltronis, to promote the provenance of its regional wines and protect drinkers from potential counterfeits. The new labels combine an instantly identifiable and visually pleasing holographic brand design with high-level security, including a unique code and serial number that enables verification online and via smartphones.

Consumers simply scan the QR code, which is uniquely linked to each bottle of wine. This provides access to a wide variety of information on the wine’s pedigree and production, as well as confirming that it is genuine. If the scanned label contains an invalid or duplicate code, the ONVPV is automatically alerted.

The ONVPV oversees national vineyard management and winemaking in Romania and supports the traditions in the production of wine in this designated geographical area. Meeting the demand from consumers for quality products, the new holographic labels provide a clear brand identity for the ONVPV, which is easily recognizable on labelled bottles and products within a retail environment.

“With our latest label design, consumers can interact much more easily via their smartphones, giving them access to the latest information on their wines. This has proved very popular and already led to the annual volume used by winemakers more than doubling – and we expect this upward trend to continue," said Dorin Ştefan DUŞA, general manager at ONVPV.

Eltronis used its experience of holographic techniques and materials gained from protecting high security identification documents in the production of this latest label. The holographic design contains multiple security features, making it impossible to reproduce, while the label material allows it to be applied to a variety of different substrates.

With high thermal, mechanical and chemical resistance, the label cannot be removed without damaging it, thus making it impossible to reuse on other products. In addition, a special sub-surface printing technique is used for the variable data, making the label both more durable and extremely resistant to potential alteration.