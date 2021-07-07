Toppan announced it has developed interactive packages that connect with smartphones via NFC to provide digital content such as games and music to consumers. The company’s new NFC-enabled packages make it possible to provide a range of interactive customer experiences linked to smartphone apps.

A wireless NFC-based connection is established when a smartphone is in close proximity to the package. No Bluetooth pairing is required. Pad-type switches embedded in the package allow consumers to enjoy interactive experiences, pressing or tapping to produce sounds or control content on the smartphone screen via a compatible app. LEDs and other additional components can be incorporated into the package to meet needs based on the purpose or conditions of use.

The structure of input-output devices such as antenna modules and switches can be customized, allowing controller modules to be built into various types of packaging, including gift boxes and other paper-based packages, molded plastic and corrugated fiberboard.

Power for the controller is supplied by the smartphone over the wireless NFC connection, eliminating the need to incorporate a battery into the package. This power can also be used to make LEDs embedded in the package light up. The use of NFC means that a high level of security can be provided, for example, by linking to ID authentication systems to ensure that apps and content are only activated when the unique ID of the NFC tag built into the package is verified.

“These packages are very effective for making the most of touchpoints to provide new experiences to consumers when they purchase products,” says Takamitsu Nakabayashi, senior R&D manager in Toppan’s security business. “The combination of easily accessible interactive functions and NFC-enabled ID authentication means that this is a solution that provides both outstanding added value and enhanced security for packaging.”

Visit www.toppan.com/en/ for more information.