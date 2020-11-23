The Paper Shipping Sack Manufacturers’ Association (PSSMA) has announced the winners of its Safety Awards Program for 2019. The paper shipping sack manufacturing plants that achieved the best annual safety experience in 2019 in each of the man-hour categories shown are:

Less than 150,000 man-hours – A three-way tie:

Bag Supply Company, Moody, Alabama Plant

El Dorado Packaging, Inc., Rosemount, Minnesota Plant

Northeast Packaging Company, Caribou, Maine Plant

Between 150,000 to 225,000 man-hours – A two-way tie:

TC Transcontinental Packaging, Hanford, California Plant

Mondi Bags USA, Pine Bluff, Arkansas Plant

Between 225,000 to 315,000 man-hours:

TC Transcontinental Packaging, Sibley, Iowa Plant.

Over 315,000 man-hours – A two-way tie:

TC Transcontinental Packaging, Spartanburg, South Carolina Plant.

Mondi Bags USA, Salt Lake City, Utah Plant.

The paper shipping sack manufacturing plants that achieved the greatest annual safety improvement in 2019 in the man-hour categories shown are:

Less than 150,000 man-hours – Northeast Packaging Company, Presque Isle, Maine Plant.

– Northeast Packaging Company, Presque Isle, Maine Plant. 150,000 to 225,000 man-hours – Endpak Packaging, Inc. Pico Rivera, California Plant.

– Endpak Packaging, Inc. Pico Rivera, California Plant. 225,000 to 315,000 man-hours – Mondi Bags USA, Romeoville, Illinois Plant.

– Mondi Bags USA, Romeoville, Illinois Plant. Over 315,000 man-hours – Hood Packaging Corporation, Hamlet, North Carolina Plant.

Best annual safety experience was determined based on lowest total recordable incidence rate in each annual man-hour category. Greatest annual safety improvement was determined based on greatest decrease in total incidence rate between 2018 and 2019.

The following manufacturing plants were recognized for having zero incidence rates in 2019: