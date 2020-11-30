Vericool, the inventors of the world’s first recyclable/biodegradable cooler, has developed a worldwide sustainable thermal solution for shipping COVID-19 vaccines that is both recyclable and compostable. This shipping solution will eliminate the potential need for millions of EPS (Styrofoam) coolers that are non-environmentally friendly and devastate the global landscape. An EPS cooler is not biodegradable and stays in the environment for hundreds of years.

“Vericool believes that vaccinating the masses should not come at the cost of our environment and that public health and the health of our environment are not mutually exclusive,” said Darrell Jobe, CEO and founder of Vericool. “I designed a solution that we are quickly bringing to the marketplace that can meet the global distribution demand that does not devastate our global landscape and marine life..."

The company has the highest performing environmentally friendly coolers for frozen applications in the industry. The new vaccine shipping containers have passed all in-house testing and are now finalizing 3rd party qualifications, which will conclude in two to three weeks with expected shipping in January 2021. These high-performing recyclable and compostable shippers will maintain temperatures of -20°C (-4°F) to -70°C (-94°F) or greater for a duration of up to 96hrs.

The small- to medium-sized, ready-to-go shippers are made in the U.S. and designed to transport eight to 16 syringe dosages. The cost will range from $5 to $20. Bulk shipments are also in the design process to meet greater needs.