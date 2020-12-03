PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, has chosen Purdue Northwest College of Technology as its 2020 recipient of the Future Leaders in Packaging Scholarship.

The scholarship was established in 2011 and is awarded each year to an educational institution that prepares students for careers in packaging. The recipient school selects one or more students pursuing related degrees and distributes the funds to the student(s) to defray tuition and other education-related expenses.

Purdue Northwest (PNW) College of Technology offers technology programs that are among the country’s largest. Major national and international OEM and CPG companies employ the college’s alumni, including Morrison Container Handling Solutions, United Healthcare Group, Ford Motor Company and many more. PNW is a PMMI educational partner school and has collaborated with the association on workforce development and education curriculum issues.

“Our best wishes to PNW and the students who will benefit from the 2020 scholarship,” comments Joe Angel, President of PMMI Media Group, a division of PMMI. “We’re grateful to the participants in the Leadership in Packaging program who – together with the PMMI Foundation – support our next generation of packaging professionals.”

The Future Leaders in Packaging Scholarship is one of several scholarships awarded or administered by the PMMI Foundation each year, providing over $200,000 in funds for students. These scholarships underscore PMMI’s commitment to the future of the packaging and processing industry.