The PMMI Foundation and the Garvey Corporation have selected Rutgers University as the recipient of this year’s Mark C. Garvey Scholarship in the amount of $5,000. PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, continues to support packaging education at U.S. colleges, universities and technical schools through the PMMI Foundation.

The student selected to receive the scholarship, Jesse Amponsah, is a sophomore at Rutgers University majoring in Packaging Engineering. Rutgers University selected Amponsah based on GPA, major, commitment to the packaging industry and extracurricular involvement.

"Garvey Corporation and the Garvey Family are honored to have Mr. Amponsah as the recipient of the 2020 Mark C. Garvey Scholarship. Our goal is that this scholarship will assist him throughout his college education, and we hope to see him join the packaging industry in the future," said Jake Garvey, director of OEM Sales, Garvey Corp.

PMMI established the Mark C. Garvey scholarship to honor the memory of Mark Garvey, former president and CEO of the Garvey Corporation, a past chairman of PMMI and long-time supporter of packaging education. Each fall, the Garvey family awards the scholarship to one PMMI Education Partner school that demonstrates a commitment to excellence in the packaging industry.

Each year, the PMMI Foundation provides $100,000 in scholarships to students majoring in packaging. Students must currently attend a PMMI Education Partner school to be eligible for PMMI Foundation scholarships. For more information on the PMMI Foundation, visit www.pmmi.org/scholarships