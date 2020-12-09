Novolex® is introducing a new face shield designed specifically for children. The Junior Face Shield, which is manufactured in North America by the Waddington North America™ (WNA) division of Novolex, is lightweight and shields the eyes and face from fluid, sprays and splashes. It can be used with goggles or glasses as well as a face mask.

The Junior Face Shield features flexible headgear that contours to the forehead and includes a transparent shield with anti-fog coating. The face shield is adjustable, and foam padding makes it more comfortable to wear. Novolex is also offering an optional sticker kit so children can customize their shield with colorful stickers.

Novolex has found creative solutions to adapt its sophisticated manufacturing processes to produce the face shields.

Junior Face Shields are sold on Amazon.com.