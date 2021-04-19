Novolex says it is offering solutions to help restaurants with increased customer demand for convenient takeout and curbside service with a variety of plastic cups and containers for "drinks to go." In addition to "drinks to go," which can be branded to customer specifications, restaurants can choose from a variety of family-style carryout boxes, packaging that prevents tampering, and disposable table and chair coverings.

"We have a number of inventive products to help restaurants, and our teams have ramped up efforts to find more every day," says Paul Frantz, food & delivery segment president for Novolex. "Our 'drinks to go' products allow restaurants to offer alcoholic beverages to be enjoyed at home with takeout meals — a great option for both the restaurant and the patron looking for more than a meal."

The company says that restaurants are already seeing the benefits of offering "drinks to go."

"Margaritas are a core part of our brand experience, and we wanted to find the perfect cup to help ensure margaritas could still be enjoyed at home," says Andrew Hyde, marketing director of the Rusty Taco restaurant chain. "Our guests and operators loved the unique branded design mixed with the durability of the cups.

"This was especially important with the focus on National Margarita Day having to be to-go margaritas this year," Hyde adds. "We wanted to provide our guests a unique and durable cup to help encourage to-go sales during the event. Thanks to the cups from Novolex, National Margarita Day was a huge success for us."

Novolex has a range of disposable products that include:

Stemless wine glasses, margarita glasses, stadium cups and mason-jar-shaped containers for alcoholic drinks;

96-oz JavaPac beverage dispensers, made from paperboard, that keep drinks hot or cold for hours;

Beverage bags, big carryout bags with handles, and drink cups with secure lids for easier takeout;

Large bowls, clamshells and trays for family-style portions that keep foods hot and reduce the number of containers needed;

Individually wrapped drinkware and optional lids for more hygienic transport.

The products, which come in a variety of sizes and options, are offered by such Novolex brands as Waddington North America, Eco-Products, Hilex, Duro, Bagcraft and Polar Pak.

Visit www.novolex.com for more information.