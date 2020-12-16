Clever Creative branding agency created the packaging for TIDL, a collection of cryo-formulated and plant-derived hemp topical spray supplements that provide natural recovery for competitors.

TIDL is packaged in 3 oz. aluminum cans with a black matte finish and color ques for both varieties. TIDL offers a targeted treatment with a 360° spray technology for effortless full-body application at any angle. The enhanced touch-free formula goes on cool and self-absorbs with no sticky residue.

The Cryo-effect formula delivers a cool blast of relief on contact that absorbs into the muscle for full recovery. And, the organic therapy contains 500 mg of plant-based cannabinoids promote long term healing and address pain and inflammation directly at the source.

In just under 10 weeks, Clever created all facets of the branding experience i.e. naming, positioning, identity, packaging and coordinating a product video shoot. Further, TIDL sought out an all-female creative team to ensure they would have a balanced and cohesive point of view.

Clever Creative supports iconic brands like Warner Bros., Starbucks and Netﬂix. TIDL is available at select CVS locations nationwide.